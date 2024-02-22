Pa. Firms Seek Efficiency, Amenities in New Office Spaces | ...

News From Law.com

Employee engagement, flexibility, and efficient space use are top concerns for Pennsylvania law firms reexamining their footprints in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.A study published by JLL in Pittsburgh as well as first hand observations from Philadelphia law office interior designers indicate that although physical offices are sticking around following the pandemic, firms are looking to universal office sizes and building amenity offerings to justify their footprints and lure employees back to the office.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 22, 2024, 3:45 PM

nature of claim: /