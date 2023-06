News From Law.com

Pennsylvania firms are apace with the highest paying law firms in the NLJ 500, with four local firms offering some of the highest starting salaries in the group.Blank Rome, Dechert, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, and Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders all offered the third highest starting salaries for associates at $215,000, only outdone by Gibbs & Bruns in Houston, Texas, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in New York.

Legal Services

June 30, 2023, 5:18 PM

nature of claim: /