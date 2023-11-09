Pa. Firm Secures $48M Settlement for Toddlers Water Cooler B...

News From Law.com

The distributor of a water dispenser has agreed to pay $48 million to resolve a products liability suit over a toddler's burn injuries. Attorneys with Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig announced Nov. 2 that it reached the settlement with Nestle Waters North America Inc. on behalf of the burn victim and his family. The plaintiffs alleged that a water dispenser they leased from NWNA was defectively designed to include an unsafe hot water drain plug.

