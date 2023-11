News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania presided over the case, Shin Da Enterprises v. Yong, where the defendant was hit with a $5,130,482 verdict for violations of civil Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and civil conspiracy to violate RICO.

November 02, 2023, 5:03 PM

