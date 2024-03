News From Law.com

Victims of a 2022 health care data breach are one step closer to finalizing a $4 million class action settlement. U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday granted preliminary approval to the proposed resolution, as well as preliminary class certification, in the action against Connexin Software Inc., an electronic medical records custodian mostly serving pediatric practices.

March 14, 2024, 11:58 AM

