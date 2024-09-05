Pa. Election Litigation Mounts With Lots of Backing From Big...

News From Law.com

With the November general election fast approaching, litigation over ballot issues is heating up in Pennsylvania. And the major players in the disputes are fighting with backing from Big Law.Litigants from both sides of the political aisle have enlisted large law firms to represent them in election disputes making their way through Pennsylvania's courts.Big Law's involvement in politics is nothing new, but Dechert partner Martin Black said the changing climate surrounding elections may be drawing more participation.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

