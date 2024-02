News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's Unified Judicial System agreed to pay $100,000 to resolve claims from the U.S. Department of Justice that four county courts illegally denied individuals with opioid use disorder access to appropriate medication. The UJS further agreed to "recommend and encourage all judicial districts to adopt" a policy prohibiting discrimination against persons with substance use disorder.

Pennsylvania

February 02, 2024, 1:18 PM

