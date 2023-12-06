Pa. Court Invalidates Insurance Carriers Unlicensed Driver E...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has held that Nationwide's exclusion barring recovery for injured unlicensed drivers runs counter to Pennsylvania law. The Dec. 5 opinion, authored by President Judge Jack Panella, held that the coverage exclusion in Nationwide's policy, which says unlicensed drivers cannot be covered, went against the Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law (MVFRL), which requires insurers to provide first party medical expense coverage for motor vehicle related injuries.

Insurance

