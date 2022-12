News From Law.com

A northeastern Pennsylvania spa has been hit with a $1.25 million default judgment for botched chin injections that were administered by a nurse who was practicing with a suspended license. Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas Judge James Gibbons handed down the award Tuesday after finding that the plaintiff, Jacqueline Bush-Holcomb, had demonstrated that the inadequate injections resulted in severe facial scarring.

December 21, 2022, 12:39 PM