PA-Based Chartwell Law Opens Offices in Austin, Dallas | Law...

The Chartwell Law Offices, a Pennsylvania-founded firm with 31 offices across the country, has moved into the Texas market with offices in Austin and Dallas, hiring four litigation and coverage attorneys from Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom to initially staff the locations.Michael Diamond, a founding partner in the Philadelphia office, said the firm has eyed Texas for some time, but the timing of the office launches relates to the opportunity to hire the Texas lawyers.

January 31, 2024, 1:39 PM

