Pennsylvania law schools and students have quickly adjusted to the new Uniform Bar Examination format rolled out in 2022, with overall passage rates increasing year over year by about 4%. Nearly 1,400 aspiring attorneys sat for the July 2023 exam, with 71.38% hitting or surpassing the minimum passing score of 272 compared with July 2022's passage rate of 67.65%, according to data published by the Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners.

October 16, 2023, 4:33 PM

