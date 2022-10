News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has adopted the Office of Disciplinary Counsel's recommendation to suspend an attorney for one year after he made unwanted sexual advances toward a client and botched her child custody case. Charles C. Shainberg, managing partner at Shainberg Law in Philadelphia, consented to the court's one-year suspension and the allegations set forth in the counsel's Joint petition. Shainberg Law focuses primarily on family law matters.

Pennsylvania

October 17, 2022, 9:46 AM