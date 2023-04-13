Pa. Appellate Court Races Kick Off With Lopsided Party Backi...

News From Law.com

The race to fill the open seat on the Commonwealth Court is so far short on backing from Democrat-affiliated institutions. Neither Democrat in the race has managed to attract significant funding from political committees, nor has Pennsylvania Democratic Party has endorsed a candidate for the court. Meanwhile, the Republican Party's pick for the Commonwealth Court has raked in tens of thousand of dollars from political committees, as have Democratic candidates for the Superior Court.

April 13, 2023, 9:00 AM

