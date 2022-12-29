Pa. Appeals Judges Allow Cap on UIM Insurance Under Limit of...

News From Law.com

In a matter of first impression, the Superior Court ruled that a particular limit on the amount of underinsured motorist coverage an insured may recover from multiple auto policies does not violate Pennsylvania's Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law. The decision rejects a challenge to an auto insurer's "limit of protection" clause, which capped the plaintiff's total available UIM coverage at the highest limit of a single one of her policies, rather than capping her coverage at the combined limit of the two policies she held.

December 29, 2022, 4:24 PM