News From Law.com

One year after the case was first decided, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has reaffirmed a Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas' decision finding Pennsylvania law firm Elliott Greenleaf was entitled to $11 million referral fees for a personal injury case referred to Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky in 2014.

Legal Services

September 01, 2023, 3:52 PM

nature of claim: /