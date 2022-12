News From Law.com

A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel has ruled that a Montgomery County hospital may be sued in Philadelphia because its parent company regularly conducts business in the city. The court reasoned that Tower Health, which owns defendant Pottstown Hospital, actively controls subsidiaries in Philadelphia. That relationship is "more than sufficient" reason for the lawsuit to remain in Philadelphia, said Judge Anne Lazarus in the precedential opinion.

December 02, 2022, 5:20 PM