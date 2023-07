News From Law.com

The Superior Court threw out a $2.4 million arbitration award against the plaintiff in a business dispute in a precedential ruling Tuesday. The three-judge panel determined that the award in favor of defendant MDS Energy Development LCC must be vacated because the arbitrator had improperly based it on damages suffered by an entity that was not actually party to the case.

July 26, 2023, 2:22 PM

