A Pennsylvania trial court was correct when it decided to slash by more than 90% a $155,000 attorney fee request in a long running consumer protection case, a state appellate court has ruled. The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday affirmed a decision by the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas, which had decided to reduce the attorney fee request in Richards v. Ameriprise Financial from $155,407 to $14,400.

Pennsylvania

September 26, 2023, 3:22 PM

