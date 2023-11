News From Law.com

The Superior Court determined in a precedential ruling Wednesday that Domino's Pizza LLC did not control its franchisee to an extent that it could be held vicariously liable for the negligence of the franchisee's delivery driver. The split ruling wades into a previously unaddressed issue of whether an appeals court can address the denial of a summary judgment motion after the case has already gone to trial and judgment has been entered.

