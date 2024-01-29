Pa. Appeals Court: $7M Settlement With Out-of-State Defendan...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Superior Court held that a plaintiff may not sue two prominent Philadelphia hospitals over an injury for which she recovered a $7 million settlement in a separate Ohio action. The court determined Jan. 25 that the plaintiff could not pursue her claims against the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania because they were incompatible with those she brought against the Ohio defendants in the other suit.

