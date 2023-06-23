Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Perkins Coie have stepped in as defense counsel to Favored Tech USA Corp. and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court case, which also names GN Audio USA and Jiangsu Favored Nanotechnology Co., asserts patents for a surface polymer coating and methods for depositing the coating. The suit was filed April 7 in California Northern District Court by Bochner IP PLLC and Lowry Blixseth APC on behalf of liquid repellent nanotechnology manufacturer P2i Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01690, P2I Ltd. v. Favored Tech USA Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 9:20 AM

