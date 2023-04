Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against RipKurrent LLC and Berry Global Films LLC to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by TLG Law on behalf of P1 Group Inc., accuses RipKurrent of failing to pay over $1.5 million in past due invoices for rendered construction piping services. The case is 3:23-cv-00196, P1 Group, Inc. v. RipKurrent, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 05, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

P1 Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Tlg Law

defendants

Dye Capital & Company, LLC

Justin C. Dye

RipKurrent, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract