Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jr Towing & Truck Repair Corp., Kingman Transport LLC and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Aubrey Thrasher LLC on behalf of P1 Finance, accuses the defedants of defaulting on a loan used to finance the payment of its insurance premiums for certain insurance policies. The case is 1:23-cv-02017, P1 Finance v. National Liability & Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 4:44 AM

Plaintiffs

P1 Finance

Plaintiffs

Aubrey Thrasher, LLC

defendants

Jr Towing & Truck Repair Corp.

Kingman Transport, LLC

National Liability & Fire Insurance Company

Tbf Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute