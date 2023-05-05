Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jr Towing & Truck Repair Corp., Kingman Transport LLC and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Aubrey Thrasher LLC on behalf of P1 Finance, accuses the defedants of defaulting on a loan used to finance the payment of its insurance premiums for certain insurance policies. The case is 1:23-cv-02017, P1 Finance v. National Liability & Fire Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
May 05, 2023, 4:44 AM