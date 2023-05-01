New Suit

Whitburn & Pevsner sued the Frisco Independent School District on Sunday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of a minor. The complaint alleges that the school district failed to provide adequate at-home educational instruction or services to the plaintiff, who has disabilities and a compromised immune system that made him particularly vulnerable to infection from COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00382, P. v. Frisco Independent School District.

Education

May 01, 2023, 9:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Hayden P.

Plaintiffs

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

defendants

Frisco Independent School District

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations