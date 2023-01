Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Peckar & Abramson on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against J&M Properties and Pegasus Trucking to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Burford Perry LLP on behalf of P&K Builders. The case is 3:23-cv-00017, P& K Builders, LLC v. Pegasus Trucking, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 13, 2023, 2:01 PM