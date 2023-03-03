New Suit - Product Liability

Gerber Products, Beech-Nut Nutrition and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Morris Sullivan & Lemkul, the Wagstaff Law Firm, Walsh Law and the Claggett & Sykes Law Firm on behalf of five minors, alleges that baby food products sold by the defendants contain harmful levels of lead, arsenic and methylmercury. The case is 2:23-cv-00344, D.M.P. et al. v. Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 03, 2023, 8:32 PM