Who Got The Work

Aetna Life Insurance Co. and AGS LLC Employee Welfare Benefit Plan have tapped lawyer Matthew Brahana of Fabian Vancott as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 30 in Utah District Court by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a minor seeking behavioral health care. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Cecilia M. Romero, is 2:22-cv-00820, P. et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.