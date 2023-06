New Suit - Patent

Home Depot was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts a single patent related to a portable contractor table saw, was brought by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of P & F Brother Industrial Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00312, P & F Brother Industrial Corporation v. The Home Depot, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

P & F Brother Industrial Corporation

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims