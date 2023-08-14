Who Got The Work

Partners Tasneem A. Dharamsi and Timothy D. St. Clair of Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein and Eric Findlay of Findlay Craft have entered appearances for Lowe's in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed June 28 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of P & F Brother Industrial Corp., asserts a single patent related to a portable contractor table saw. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00313, P & F Brother Industrial Corporation v. Lowes Companies, Inc., et al.

