Chubb, Hotel La Concha and International Hospitality Services were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court case was filed by Castaner & Cia on behalf of Colleen Fogarty and Cem Ozturk. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01391, Ozturk et al v. Condado Duo La Concha Spv, LLC et al.

August 02, 2023, 3:25 PM

Cem Ozturk

Colleen Fogarty

Castaner Law Offices P.S.C.

Chubb Insurance Company

ABC Corporations

Condado Duo La Concha Spv, LLC

Insurance Companies ABC

International Hospitality Services, Inc.

John and Jane

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims