New Suit

Wilson Elser filed a lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of Ozinga Bros. The suit, which takes aim at Intercoastal Repair Service, centers on equipment damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02955, Ozinga Bros., Inc. v. Intercoastal Repair Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 26, 2022, 4:59 PM