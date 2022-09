Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lidl US Operations to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Walton Law Group on behalf of Irvie Ozier and Wesley Ozier. The case is 1:22-cv-02396, Ozier et al v. Lidl US Operations, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 20, 2022, 1:02 PM