Removed To Federal Court

XPO Logistics removed a personal injury lawsuit Thursday to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Rafidi, Pallante & Melewski on behalf of Janene Oyler, Kenneth Oyler and Malorie Marie Oyler who contend that Kennneth sustained injuries when he was struck by a forklift. XPO is represented by Crabbe Brown & James. The case is 4:23-cv-01148, Oyler et al v. XPO Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 08, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Janene Oyler

Kenneth Oyler

Malorie Marie Oyler

defendants

XPO Logistics, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims