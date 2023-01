New Suit - Trademark

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Oy-L Skin Care, a natural skincare and cosmetics products producer. The suit pursues claims against Peach & Lily Inc. for the ongoing use of the 'Beauty without secrets' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00064, Oy-L Skin Care, LLC v. Peach And Lily, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 05, 2023, 5:46 AM