Lawyers at Morris Manning & Martin on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Southwest LTC to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for COVID-19 testing services, was filed by the Lanier Law Group on behalf of Oxy-Gen Laboratory. The case is 1:23-cv-02267, Oxy-Gen Laboratory LLC v. Southwest LTC LLC.

May 20, 2023, 10:59 AM

Oxy-Gen Laboratory, LLC

Office Of Paul S. Suda

Southwest Ltc, LLC

Morris, Manning & Martin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract