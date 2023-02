Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Jonathan Won has stepped in to represent Nissan North America Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case was filed Jan. 10 in California Central District Court by Prestige Legal Solutions on behalf of the purchaser of a 2018 Nissan Versa vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen E. Scott, is 8:23-cv-00041, Oxiel Perez v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 24, 2023, 8:16 AM