Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court against the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The complaint challenges underlying charges filed against plaintiff Oxford Pharmaceuticals seeking to revoke its license based on alleged violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The case is 2:22-cv-01014, Oxford Pharmaceuticals LLC v. Alabama State Board of Pharmacy, The et al.

August 10, 2022, 3:41 PM