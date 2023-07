Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Thursday removed a lawsuit against three board members of Vital Pharmaceuticals to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Conrad & Scherer on behalf of former CEO of Vital Pharmaceuticals, John Owoc. The court action seeks a preliminary injunction removing the defendants as board members and nullifying the removal of Owoc as the CEO of the company. The case is 0:23-cv-61283, Owoc v. Dickinson et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 06, 2023, 2:15 PM

Plaintiffs

John Owoc

defendants

Robert H. Dickinson

Steven Panagos

Trustee Stephen Gray

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 890/