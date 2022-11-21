Who Got The Work

Dollar General and Newburger-Andes & Co. have retained attorneys Sean W. Martin of Carr Allison PC and Jerald 'J.R.' Hanks of the Hanks Law Group, respectively, to fight a pending declaratory judgment lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kendall Mandell LLC on behalf of Owners Insurance Company, seeks a declaration that Owners Insurance has no duty to defend or indemnify Select Meats in an underlying personal injury suit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:22-cv-04041, Owners Insurance Company v. Wine et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 21, 2022, 5:56 AM