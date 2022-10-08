New Suit

Dollar General, Select Meats Fish & Produce and other defendants were hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Kendall Mandell LLC on behalf of Owners Insurance Company, seeks a declaration that Owners Insurance has no duty to defend or indemnify Select Meats in an underlying personal injury suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04041, Owners Insurance Company v. Wine et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 08, 2022, 9:45 AM