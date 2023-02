New Suit

Owners Insurance sued Jeffrey Edward Walsh Thursday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Crowe Lafave LLC, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff owes no additional automobile insurance coverage arising from a fatal accident. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00651, Owners Insurance Company v. Walsh.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 11:50 AM