Who Got The Work

James P. Balog and Brandon Grant of Johnson & Bell have stepped in to defend Walmart in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, filed April 30 in Illinois Northern District Court by Pretzel & Stouffer on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance, seeks declaratory judgment that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend Walmart in an underlying slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The suit contends that the policy, issued to a property maintenance company, does not extend coverage to Walmart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:24-cv-03467, Owners Insurance Company v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 14, 2024, 1:03 PM

