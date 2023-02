Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Evans Haigh & Arndt on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against TK Homes to South Dakota District Court. The suit, concerning underlying commercial general liability claims against TK Homes, was filed by Richardson, Wyly, Wise, Sauck & Hieb on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance. The case is 4:23-cv-04017, Owners Insurance Company v. TK Homes, Inc.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 8:18 PM