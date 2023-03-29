New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf Owner's Insurance, a subsidiary of Auto-Owners Insurance. The court action takes aim at TCG, doing business as Tritex Construction Group. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that Owner's has no duty to defend and indemnify TCG in an underlying lawsuit alleging defective or incomplete installation work completed during the construction of an apartment complex. TCG is represented by Morgan, Minnock, Rice & Miner. The case is 2:23-cv-00204, Owners Insurance Company v. Tcg.

Insurance

March 29, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Tcg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute