New Suit

Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Step Seven LLC and other defendants on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with a fatal apartment fire in 2020. The suit, brought by Dinsmore & Shohl, seeks a declaration that the fire constitutes a single occurrence, thereby capping any liability for personal injuries at $1 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-06428, Owners Insurance Co. v. Step Seven LLC et al.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 6:55 PM