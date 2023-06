New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance sued Rhonda M. Rider and Robert J. Rider Tuesday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Clarkson, Walsh & Coulter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-02802, Owners Insurance Company v. Rider et al.

June 22, 2023, 3:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clarkson Walsh Rheney And Turner

Clarkson Walsh Coulter (mtp)

defendants

Rhonda M Rider

Robert J Rider

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute