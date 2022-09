New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court on behalf of Owners Insurance Company. The suit targets Lone Wolf Mechanical. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Owners Insurance in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00611, Owners Insurance Company v. Lone Wolf Mechanical.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 5:04 PM