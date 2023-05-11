New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Peggy Kanyuck and the estate of her late fiance Martin L. Reynolds on Thursday in Colorado District Court. According to the complaint, Reynolds deliberately struck Kanyuck with his vehicle while driving under the influence, then died three days later. The suit, brought by Giometti & Mereness, seeks a declaration that because Kanyuck lived with Reynolds, claims arising out of the collision are barred by a household exclusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01191, Owners Insurance Co. v. Kanyuck et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Giometti & Mereness PC

defendants

Marcie Trevino Ripper

Peggy Kanyuck

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute