New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Owners Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Danette Adamson, Ashley Criswell and other defendants Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Kershaw White LLC, seeks to declare that Owners Insurance's issued umbrella policy is not implicated unless and until a retained limit of $250,000 has been satisfied in an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00148, Owners Insurance Company v. Jones et al.

August 01, 2023, 5:46 AM

