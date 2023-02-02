New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Young, Thagard, Hoffman, seeks to declare that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify Leslie Copeland a/k/a Michelle Sanford in an underlying motor vehicle accident brought by Chasity Hufstetler. The suit further contends that three letters sent by Hufstetler's counsel did not comply with Gregoria's pre-suit settlement statute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00020, Owners Insurance Company v. Hufstetler et al.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 5:05 AM